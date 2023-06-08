The High Powered Committee (HPC) responsible for overseeing the construction of the new Assembly Building in Meghalaya held a crucial meeting on June 8 at the esteemed Taj Vivanta hotel. The gathering saw the presence of prominent figures, including Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, as well as several legislators and officials from various line departments.

During the meeting, Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma provided an insightful update on the ongoing construction and outlined the key agendas discussed. The primary focus revolved around reviewing the progress of the main building construction, considering proposals for the second phase of construction, and presenting the latest security system designs.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma expressed his satisfaction as the HPC, Assembly Secretariat, and concerned line departments unanimously accepted the proposal for the second phase of the Assembly Building's construction. The comprehensive proposal will now be submitted to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for further evaluation and necessary approvals.