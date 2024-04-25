Prepare your taste buds for an epic culinary journey as "Hills on a Plate: Meghalaya Chef Wars" makes its debut on JioCinema. This thrilling series showcases the culinary prowess of Meghalaya's finest chefs, who battle it out for the ultimate gastronomic glory, promising surprises that will leave viewers spellbound.

The premiere episode, "MEET THE 7," introduced seven talented chefs from diverse backgrounds, setting the stage for a riveting competition filled with both camaraderie and intensity. Episode 2, "Waterfall Trails and Turmeric Tales," transports viewers to the picturesque Jaintia Hills, delving deep into the cultural and culinary heritage of the region. Meanwhile, episode three, "Fishing for Flavors in Garo Hills," offers a tantalizing glimpse into the lush landscapes of the Garo Hills, where contestants embrace the essence of local cuisine. The excitement continues with the release of the remaining episodes on April 27th.

Featuring esteemed judges Sarah Todd of MasterChef Australia, Ardahun Passah, and William Diengdoh, alongside hosts Gordon Thabah and Abigail Pamei, the series promises an exhilarating culinary spectacle. Contestants including Artet Kharsati, Ivan Suting, Adonijah Lyngdoh, Daei Suchiang, Tanisha Phanbuh, and Nambie Marak vie for the title of Meghalaya's greatest chef, showcasing their culinary prowess against the backdrop of Meghalaya's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant markets.

Combining stunning scenery with culinary artistry, "Hills on a Plate" invites viewers to explore the enchanting hills and vibrant food scene of Northeast India. Offering a unique blend of flavors, sights, and experiences, the series celebrates Meghalaya's rich heritage and the people who call it home. Through encounters with locals, visits to cultural landmarks, and immersive experiences in traditional cooking methods, viewers gain a deeper understanding of Meghalaya's soul.