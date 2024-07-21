In a landmark decision, the High Court of Meghalaya has mandated the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) to ensure equal pay for over 1,300 casual and contractual workers. The ruling, delivered by Justice Wanlura Diengdoh on July 15, mandates that these workers, including cleaners, peons, meter readers, and linemen, receive the same remuneration as their permanent counterparts performing similar duties.

This historic judgment follows a petition filed by the MeECL Progressive Workers Union (MPWU). The court has given MeECL two months to implement the equal pay structure, starting from the receipt of the certified copy of the judgment. On Friday, MPWU President Mantiphrang Lyngdoh Kiri handed over the certified copy to Sanjay Goyal, the PA to MeECL’s CMD. Kiri expressed gratitude for the court’s decision, highlighting its significance for the workers.

Describing the ruling as a major milestone, Kiri emphasized that it ensures long-awaited parity in salaries and benefits for casual workers. The MPWU, established in 2017, has previously secured several benefits for its members, including earned leave, casual leave, overtime pay, incremental wage increases, and the introduction of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), largely due to the advocacy of social activist Angela Rangad.

Despite previous financial challenges cited by MeECL management as reasons for not regularizing workers, improvements in the corporation's financial health have been noted. Power Minister AT Mondal reported a reduction in revenue losses from 25% to 9%. However, many employees with 20 to 25 years of service are still awaiting regularization and EPF benefits.

Angela Rangad, who assisted the union in filing the petition, hailed the ruling as a pivotal victory for casual workers and a beacon of hope for other labor groups in Meghalaya. She criticized the state’s spending priorities, arguing that neglecting workforce welfare undermines growth and productivity. Rangad urged the government to realign its focus to prioritize workforce well-being, stressing the need for addressing these issues to ensure sustainable development.