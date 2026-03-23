Historic shift in Meghalaya: GHADC bars non-tribals from contesting council polls after 70 years

In a landmark decision amid weeks of unrest, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) on March 23 approved an amendment mandating that only Scheduled Tribe (ST) members can contest its elections, effectively ending the participation of non-tribals after more than seven decades.

The amendment to the Assam & Meghalaya Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Rules was unanimously passed during a special session convened by Governor C H Vijayashankar. Officials said the move formalises a long-standing demand to restrict electoral participation exclusively to tribal communities.

The decision follows weeks of protests and rising ethnic tensions across parts of Garo Hills over the issue of non-tribal participation in council elections. The unrest had turned violent earlier, with at least two people losing their lives during demonstrations.

The situation was further aggravated by political instability within the council, prompting the state government to defer the GHADC elections that were initially scheduled for April 10. Authorities also extended the council’s tenure by six months to allow time for the amendment process to be completed.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the resolution as a “historic milestone,” stating that the decision would be remembered for safeguarding the rights of tribal communities.

The GHADC, constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, plays a crucial role in ensuring self-governance and protection of tribal interests in the region. The latest amendment is expected to significantly reshape the electoral landscape of the council while addressing a sensitive and long-standing issue in Meghalaya’s tribal politics.