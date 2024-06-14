The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) shared observations and suggestions on the existing State Reservation Policy of the Government of Meghalaya, asking the expert committee to consider and provide clarifications.

Noting that while the reservation policy is specified only for job posts and services, and not for educational purposes as per a resolution by the Government of Meghalaya, Personal Department, the organization cited that a letter from the Government of Meghalaya dated December 19, 2022, states that the principle and spirit of the reservation policy is extended to admissions in state government educational institutions for higher and professional studies through conventional practice.

Furthermore, the HITO also pointed that as per the resolution, 40 per cent of vacancies were reserved for Khasis and Jaintias each, and 40 per cent for Garos, however, as per the Government of Meghalaya Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department Office Memorandum, it was decided that there would be a combined reservation of 80 per cent of the posts in favour of Garos and Khasi-Jaintias at the district-level vacancies.

Keeping the points in mind, the HITO suggested that the State Reservation Policy should be expanded to include "reservation for educational purposes, including higher and professional studies."

It pointed that percentage of Reservation for Garos, Khasis, and Jaintias must be based on population, or a total percentage of 80 per cent for Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos must be implemented.

The organization also demanded that preference be given to local candidates permanently residing in the district, according to a memorandum.

Stressing that preference be given to candidates residing permanently in the district, the HITO in its order said, “In our view, the 80 per cent combined reservation for Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos at the district and sub-divisional level should be open to all eligible Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo candidates from other districts of the state by removing the phrase."

Meanwhile, the organization also stated that candidates availing the 10 per cent unreserved, general category should meet the following criteria: 1. Candidate should be born in Meghalaya. 2. Should have pursued academic studies in Meghalaya for a minimum of 5 years from the Anganwadi/Pre-School up to Secondary School level, totalling 15 years as per the National Education Policy 2020.