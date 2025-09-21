HITO demands Conrad Sangma to relinquish CM chair for Khasi-Jaiñtia leader in second half of term

In an open letter, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to consider stepping down in the second half of the government’s term to make way for a leader from the Khasi-Jaiñtia region.

The organisation acknowledged the recent cabinet reshuffle, which Conrad justified as part of an unwritten 2023 understanding with coalition partners to share ministerial berths midway through the term.

However, HITO said it was “ironic” that in a matriarchal society like Meghalaya, the exit of Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh has left the cabinet without a single woman representative.

Raising the larger issue of fairness in leadership, HITO argued that the principle of rotational responsibility should also extend to the Chief Minister’s chair. Citing the 1988 precedent of former leaders P.A. Sangma and B.B. Lyngdoh, who agreed to a 50:50 power-sharing arrangement, the group said Conrad could take a “statesmanlike step” by handing over the CM’s post for the remainder of the term.



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“Today, leadership at the four highest constitutional positions — Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, Speaker and Deputy Speaker — rests with leaders from the Garo community,” HITO wrote. “For the second half of the term, it would be only just and proportionate that the Chief Ministership be entrusted to a leader from the Khasi-Jaiñtia region.”

The letter suggested names of senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, and UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh, arguing that each has the legitimacy and experience to lead.

HITO emphasised that none of the outgoing ministers were removed on grounds of corruption or inefficiency, but purely to accommodate others. “By the same reasoning, fairness demands that the Chief Minister too should not be beyond the principle of rotational responsibility,” it said.

Concluding the letter, HITO reminded Conrad of his repeated emphasis on balance and inclusivity, urging him to emulate the legacy of his late father, P.A. Sangma. “Just as the bold decision of 1998 is remembered with reverence, so too would this act be seen as a defining moment of your political career,” the organisation stated.

The letter, signed by HITO president Donbok Dkhar, has also been shared with the media for public circulation.