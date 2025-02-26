Meghalaya's pressure group Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) project, which aims to establish a railway line through several picturesque areas in the state.

The planned route will pass through Bhoksong, Rajagaon, Baithalangso, Jengkha, Kherani, and Umrangso, eventually reaching the historical town of Jowai.

Expressing concerns that the railway project could cause significant harm to both the environment and the well-being of the residents, the group stressed safeguarding the interests of local communities. The organisation emphasized its commitment to preserving the region's natural beauty and protecting the livelihoods of local people.

The group also took a strong stand against comments made by Kyrmen Shylla, who referred to fellow Khasi and Jaiñtia people as outsiders. HITO condemned such divisive remarks and pledged to unite the voices of the Jaiñtia Hills people in their collective opposition to the railway initiative.

HITO raised several concerns demanding immediate attention before the potential introduction of railways in the Khasi and Jaiñtia Hills.

1. Swift implementation of the directives set forth by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on April 26, 2012, and August 9, 2016. The directives call for the incorporation of the Treaty, Agreement, Instrument of Accession, and Annexed Agreement of August 17, 1947, between the 25 Khasi states and the Government of India, in alignment with Article 370A of the Constitution of India.

2. Appeal to the President of India and the Government of India to establish a National Center for Truth and Reconciliation Commission, serving as a meaningful platform to acknowledge and apologise for the historical betrayal of the aforementioned Treaty between the Government of India and the indigenous Hynñiewtrep people.

3. Immediate restoration and extension of the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation Act of 1873 (Inner Line Permit) to encompass the regions governed by the United Khasi and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, thereby safeguarding our ancestral lands.

4. Prompt recognition and inclusion of the SYIEM, LYNGDOH, SIRDAR, WAHADAR, and DOLLOI within the Constitution of India, respecting the commitments enshrined in the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement.