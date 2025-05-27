Meghalaya pressure group - Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has written to Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Transport, Sniawbhalang Dhar, urging a reconsideration of the manual process mandated for updating Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) at District Transport Offices.

In a letter sent through Commissioner & Secretary Sanjay Goyal, HITO referred to a public notice issued on May 22, 2025, which enforces Rule 115(2) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. The rule requires all vehicle owners to carry valid PUCCs and update them at their respective DTOs, with non-compliance leading to automatic blocking of essential services like tax payment, permit renewal, and registration certificate issuance.

Following consultations with stakeholders, HITO described the manual update requirement as a waste of state resources and a burden on vehicle owners. It proposed a digital alternative—direct uploading of PUCC data from Pollution Testing Stations into the government database.

Citing Assam's existing system where data is directly uploaded by PTS and accessible via platforms like the VAHAN app, HITO urged the Meghalaya government to adopt a similar mechanism. It said such digitisation would enhance efficiency, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and help curb corruption.

HITO expressed willingness to collaborate with the government in refining the current regulations and called for support in implementing the digital solution.