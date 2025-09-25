HITO slams Meghalaya Dy CM Prestone Tynsong for calling CM query ‘communal’

The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has strongly criticized the Meghalaya government, calling out Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong for dismissing questions about a potential switch in the Chief Minister’s post as “communal.”

HITO stated that such remarks are misleading and an insult to the people of Meghalaya, emphasizing that their concerns are rooted in fairness, balance, and inclusivity.

HITO highlighted that if principles of equity can lead to the stepping aside of eight ministers in a recent Cabinet reshuffle, the same principle should apply to the Chief Minister’s position.

The organisation questioned whether the Deputy Chief Minister implied that Khasi-Jaiñtia leaders would be incapable of fostering development, citing past Chief Ministers like B.B. Lyngdoh and D.D. Lapang as examples of Khasi leaders who brought progress to the state despite limited resources.

The organisation also condemned the absence of women in the current Cabinet, calling it shameful in a matrilineal state like Meghalaya. HITO noted that capable women leaders, including Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, have been overlooked, undermining the principles of representation and inclusivity.

HITO further criticized the government’s handling of key sectors. The much-publicized DREAM project has reportedly failed to address substance abuse in Shillong and rural areas, with drug peddlers operating openly even near Shillong Civil Hospital. The organisation compared this with successful infrastructure initiatives in neighbouring Assam, questioning why similar facilities for students or rehabilitation centres for youth struggling with addiction have not been established in Meghalaya.

The organisation also highlighted deficiencies in the health sector, citing inadequate coverage under the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), lack of functional trauma units, and underutilized medical facilities due to shortages of staff and equipment. HITO pointed to systemic failures in law enforcement, including widespread violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 near schools and hospitals.

HITO clarified that their concerns are not communal, noting their longstanding support for the rights of the Garo community and their participation in advocacy events in Tura. The organisation also raised concerns about rising crime, including recent cases of child abduction and abuse in the state, describing them as indicators of governance failure.

“Our position is simple: HITO stands for justice, fairness, and accountability,” the organisation stated. “We will not remain silent while the government disguises its inaction behind hollow slogans of development, leaving our youth, women, and children vulnerable and deprived of support and protection.”

HITO called on the Meghalaya government to ensure balanced leadership, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and take urgent action against unemployment, addiction, and crime to secure the welfare of all citizens.