Donbok Dkhar, the President of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), announced that on September 23 they would meet with Deputy Chief Minister Ma Sniawbhalang Dhar at the Secretariat main building.

The purpose of the meeting is to submit a letter containing suggestions for the implementation of the Meghalaya Motor Vehicles Rule.

This move reflects HITO's focus on improving transportation regulations and road safety within the state.

Earlier, on September 22, Meghalaya BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai called on Assam's chief minister to address threats of a goods blockade that could disrupt daily life in the northeastern state.



Also Read: Meghalaya BJP MLA urges Assam CM to resolve goods blockade threat

Shullai urged Himanta Biswa Sarma to take action against the All Assam United Motor Transport Association's warnings to halt the transportation of goods, including essential items, to Meghalaya.

Shullai condemned the association's statements, describing them as "highly objectionable" and damaging to the long-standing relationships between northeast states. He emphasised the need for an amicable resolution between the transport associations of both states, suggesting they could draw inspiration from agreements reached between Sikkim and Darjeeling in West Bengal.

The dispute stems from concerns raised by the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association. While acknowledging these concerns as legitimate, Shullai advocated for a mutual understanding between the Meghalaya and Assam taxi associations that would benefit both tourists and locals.