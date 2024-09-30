The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned organisation in Meghalaya, has issued a statement urging Hindus in the state to oppose the entry of the "Cow Yatra" movement.

Sainkupar Nongtraw, general secretary and publicity secretary of HNLC, declared that the group would not tolerate interference in local dietary practices. He threatened to disrupt Hindu religious celebrations if the Cow Protection Group persisted in its efforts.

Nongtraw's statement comes in response to recent declarations by cow protection activists about their plans in Meghalaya. The HNLC leader characterised these statements as provocative, warning they could escalate tensions in the region.

The proscribed outfit expressed concerns about potential cow vigilantism in Meghalaya, citing incidents in other parts of India that have resulted in violence against individuals suspected of beef-related activities. Nongtraw referenced a Reuters report documenting 63 cow vigilante attacks between 2010 and mid-2017, resulting in 28 deaths.

Nongtraw accused Hindu groups of attempting to impose their norms on indigenous communities, drawing a controversial comparison to historical oppression.