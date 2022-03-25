Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya, has stated that the matter of peace negotiations with the banned militant outfit HNLC will be discussed during his meeting with union home minister Amit Shah on March 29 in New Delhi.

The chief minister of Meghalaya stated that the topic will be handled at a 'unofficial' level.Meghalaya and Assam chief ministers will meet home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on March 29 to sign an accord to address boundary concerns between the two states.

Meanwhile, Conrad Sangma has stated that the talks with the HNLC are a difficult problem that would need more meetings and conversations in order to be resolved.

“Sometimes we will be discussing the same points as we move along,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.