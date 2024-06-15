The banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has appreciated the Meghalaya government's invitation for peace talks but criticised Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong's statements regarding the same.

In a statement, HNLC General Secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said the outfit does not accept the way Tynsong speaks about them. He also questioned the government's concern for Indians fighting in foreign conflicts while ignoring the "illusion" of Hynniewtrep community members serving in the Indian armed forces.

Nongtraw slammed the recent arrests of HNLC cadres by Ri Bhoi police, claiming they belong to Block 2, an area affected by territorial disputes with Assam. He alleged instances of violence, encroachment, and extortion by Assam militants, prompting the HNLC to safeguard the local populace.

The HNLC leader accused the police of portraying the outfit as criminals and extortionists while overlooking corruption within their ranks. He cited the Iangrai case as an example of police corruption and alleged unfair treatment of the Khasi community by the judiciary and political leadership.

Nongtraw also expressed concern that the newly appointed DGP, Mrs. Nongrang, the first Khasi woman to hold the post, might be manipulated to serve non-tribal and Garo interests.

The statement comes amid the government's efforts to initiate peace talks with the banned outfit, which has been demanding a sovereign Khasi homeland.