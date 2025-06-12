A mangalsutra and a ring left behind in a suitcase helped investigators unravel the chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi (29) during his honeymoon in Meghalaya’s Sohra (Cherrapunji), said Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang.

Raja and his wife Sonam (25), who got married on May 11 in Indore, had reached Meghalaya via Guwahati on May 20 for their honeymoon. However, just three days later, on May 23, both went missing after checking out from a homestay in Nongriat village in East Khasi Hills.

According to DGP Nongrang, police recovered Sonam’s mangalsutra and a ring from a suitcase the couple left behind at a Sohra homestay.

“A married woman leaving behind such personal ornaments raised suspicion. It became the first clue that Sonam may not be a victim but a suspect,” Nongrang told PTI on Wednesday.



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The couple had arrived at the Sohra homestay on May 22 without prior booking and left their luggage there before trekking over 3,000 steps to reach Nongriat, known for its double-decker root bridge. After spending a night at a Nongriat homestay, they checked out early on May 23, trekked back to Sohra, collected their scooter, and headed towards Weisawdong Falls, where Raja was allegedly murdered in front of Sonam by three contract killers.

Raja’s body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2, while Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, nearly 1,200 km away, and surrendered to police in the early hours of June 9.

Police have since arrested Sonam’s boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and three contract killers, all of whom have confessed to the crime. A court in Shillong has remanded all five accused to eight days of police custody.

A tour guide earlier reported seeing the couple with three Hindi-speaking men on their way back from Nongriat, further corroborating the investigators' findings.

Police say the case is now airtight, backed by confessions and material evidence, including the telltale suitcase left behind.