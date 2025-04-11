The body of a Hungarian tourist missing for nearly two weeks was discovered in a forested area of Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, police confirmed on Friday.

Zolt Puskas had set out alone toward Nongriat, a remote village known for its iconic double-decker living root bridge, but never completed the trek. His body was recovered on Thursday in a decomposed state near Ramdait village, along the forest trail leading to Nongriat.

Authorities say Puskas arrived in Shillong on March 29 and checked into a hotel early that morning. By 9 am, he had checked out and hired a local taxi to Sohra. The driver reportedly dropped him at Mawsahew village, from where Puskas continued alone with only a backpack and without a guide, taking a less-frequented route via Mawkawir.

The Hungarian Embassy filed a missing person complaint the same day, and a formal FIR followed on April 2. A joint search and rescue operation was then launched involving police, local villagers, and members of social organisations.

Investigators believe Puskas may have slipped and fallen along the steep, forested trail, though the exact cause of death is still under investigation. A detailed probe has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have yet to confirm when the body will be repatriated or the results of any forensic examination.