Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Police informed six accused who have been recently arrested including I Love You Talang, fled from Jowai jail at around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Sources informed that the criminals who fled along included Ramesh Dkhar, Rikamenlang Lamare, Marsanki Tariang, Shidorki Dkhar, and Lodestar Tang.

Police officers have requested all the tourists, local taxi associations, and even bus and truck drivers in the area to be aware of these six accused persons who have escaped from Jowai Prison today and requested all units to kindly step vigilance for the speedy detection of these accused persons.

Earlier, ‘I love you Talang’ has been arrested by the Police for his involvement in a recent murder case of a tourist cab driver in Jowai, Meghalaya on August 4.

I Love You, has confessed to the crime in connection to the murder of Damehipaia Papeng, a tourist taxi driver who was reported missing on August 10.

The cab driver's body was later found along the Jowai Bypass, according to the Dorbar Shnong of Khonshnong, West Jaiñtia Hills.