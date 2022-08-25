One murder suspect, identified as 'I love You Talang' has been arrested by the Police for his involvement in a recent murder case of a tourist cab driver in Jowai, Meghalaya on August 4.

I Love You Talang, whose peculiar name has caught the attention of social media circles, has been arrested and has also confessed to his crime. Literally, Love kills!

I Love You Talang (25) is currently with the West Jaiñtia Hills Police for further interrogation.

I Love You, has confessed to the crime in connection to the murder of Damehipaia Papeng, a tourist taxi driver who was reported missing since August 10.

The cab driver's body was later found along the Jowai Bypass, according to the Dorbar Shnong of Khonshnong, West Jaiñtia Hills.

A serious case indeed, accused I Love You Talang has now become synonymous for his name.