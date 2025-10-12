IED found at Meghalaya market safely defused; one suspect identified

A potential tragedy was averted in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district after police safely defused an improvised explosive device (IED) discovered at Umsning market on the evening of October 11.

According to Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh, a suspicious bag was spotted in a compound near the Meghalaya Rural Bank. “Upon examination, it was confirmed that the bag contained explosives,” he said.

A bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), along with a K-9 team, were immediately deployed to the site. The IED was successfully neutralised without any damage or casualties.

“On analysis, it was found that the IED was made using 4.7 kg of gelatine, 10 detonators, and around 50 iron rod pieces as splinters,” Singh said. The materials were seized following standard procedures, and all safety measures were observed during the operation, he added.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. One suspect has been identified, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

Authorities praised the swift response of the BDDS team, noting that their timely action prevented a possible disaster in the busy market area. (With inputs from PTI)