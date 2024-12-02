The Business Leadership Summit (BLS) 2024 and the Governor's Cup which was held in association with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong concluded on December 1.

Held in association with IIM Shillong Golf Season 15, the event was graced by Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar at Shillong Golf Course.

The three-day event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and corporate strategists from across the country.

The event was supported by a host of distinguished sponsors, including Meghalaya Tourism (Title Sponsor), State Bank of India (Platinum Sponsor), Atrimed Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd (Gold Sponsor), Oil India Limited (Silver Sponsor), Canara Bank (Bronze Sponsor), Punjab National Bank (Event Partner), Business Standard (Media Partner), and Vivanta by Taj (Hospitality Partner), the summit and golf event highlighted the institute's dedication to fostering leadership excellence and shaping future-ready leaders in a rapidly evolving world.

Started with the Leadership Summit 2024, themed "Building a Future-Ready India", featured keynote speaker Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder of Bandhan Bank, who shared his life mantra of PHD--Patience, Hard Work, and Determination--offering valuable lessons for emerging leaders.

Panelists, including Nirmit Mohan (Mastercard), Rudranil Sarkar (EY-Parthenon), and Ramarao Srinivasa (FastTek Global USA), explored solutions for business growth and the role of consultants in solving critical challenges.

Discussions also covered Al adoption, cost management, and building resilient organizations, with leaders like Pankaj Phatak, Director and Group HR Head at Reddy's Laboratories and Dheeraj Gaur, CEO, of Arete Capital Services.

Other notable panelists included George Joseph from Uber, Anish Agarwal from Reddy's Laboratories, Prateek Gaurav from TATA Digital, and Kartik Subramanian from Raymond Lifestyle, who shared their expertise on driving analytics, brand strategy, and digital innovation.

The 15th edition of Learning on the Green Turf and the Governor's Cup 2024 со- hosted by IIM Shillong and The Shillong Golf Club Ltd. provided a one-of-a-kind leadership learning experience. Held on November 30-December 1, 2024, at the Shillong Golf Course, the event saw over 125 participants.

The event showcased how golf, known for its strategic thinking and decision- making under pressure, parallels leadership in the business world.

Notable leaders like Ulf Nestler, CFO, Mercedes-Benz R&D. Suhas Kulkarni, Founding Member and CPTO, RED.Health, Prashanth Kiran Rao, Vice President, Optum Bengaluru, Dr. Ravi Ramakrishna, Director, Barclays besides others who shared insights on the IIM Shillong's Learning on the Green Turf initiative.

Now in its 15th year, it continues to stand out as the only business school in India to offer this unique platform that intertwines leadership, strategy, and decision-making with the precision of golf.

With Asia's largest natural golf course at its doorstep, IIM Shillong remains committed to providing unparalleled learning experiences for its students, alumni, and corporate partners.