The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong, for the first time, organised an international conference on Leveraging Emerging Technologies and Analytics for Development (LEAD-2024), themed 'Empowering Humanity'.

Academics, policymakers, and industry leaders attended the event aiming to explore innovative solutions for global challenges through the intersection of technology, analytics, and development.

The conference underscored the importance of partnerships in advancing global goals.

The LEAD-2024 logo which was unveiled during the event, symbolises the conference's vision and commitment to integrating artificial intelligence, analytics, and sustainability principles, aligning with several key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dignitaries including Prof. Viswanath Venkatesh, Verizon Chair at Virginia Tech, Prof. Somnath Mukhopadhyay of the University of Texas at El Paso, Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, and Co-Chairpersons of LEAD 2024, Prof. Parijat Upadhyay and Prof. Pradeep Kumar Dadabada, were also present.

The pre-conference began with a Round Table Discussion and concluded with a session by Anand, Technology Advisor at Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) who highlighted the role of emerging technologies in regional development. The discussions were enriched by contributions from industry leaders, ensuring a practical perspective alongside academic insights.



On the first day, Prof Viswanath Venkatesh emphasised the importance of rigorous research with practical impact, while Prof Somnath Mukhopadhyay shared insights on integrating analytics for effective decision-making and management innovation.

On the second day, Prof Suprateek Sarker, Rolls-Royce Commonwealth Commerce Professor (Information Technology), McIntire School of Commerce, University of Virginia, elaborated on the transformative role of digitalisation in humanitarian action, sustainability, and health. Prof. Jason Bennett Thatcher, Milton F Stauffer Professorship in the Department of Management Information Systems, Fox School of Business, Temple University, presented a masterclass on multidisciplinary research, addressing the necessity of integrating insights from multiple fields to tackle complex global problems like misinformation.

The conference focused on critical themes such as artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and management practices.