IIM Shillong partners with mutual funds body to tackle Meghalaya's financial literacy gap

The Indian Institute of Management Shillong has entered into a strategic partnership with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to address financial literacy challenges across Meghalaya, marking a significant step toward economic empowerment in the northeastern state.

The memorandum of understanding establishes a comprehensive programme that will initially launch in Shillong before expanding to all 12 districts of Meghalaya. Students from IIM Shillong will undergo specialised training through a two-tier certification system, beginning with the SEBI Investor Certification (Level I) and progressing to the NISM V-A Certification (Level II).

Unlike traditional internship programmes, this initiative focuses on long-term capacity building, with students actively participating in sustained financial awareness campaigns throughout their academic journey. The approach aims to create a network of certified trainers who can continue promoting financial literacy beyond their graduation.

Prof Naliniprava Tripathy, Director (I/c) of IIM Shillong, emphasised that the collaboration would produce certified ambassadors capable of driving lasting change in financial awareness across the state. She noted that integrating AMFI certifications into the curriculum would enhance both student learning and community impact.

The partnership positions IIM Shillong among the first academic institutions nationwide to formally collaborate with AMFI on such an extensive scale. The initiative aligns with the broader Viksit Bharat vision, targeting improved financial inclusion and literacy in regions where such programs have traditionally had limited reach.

The program addresses a critical need in Meghalaya, where access to formal financial services and investment knowledge remains limited compared to metropolitan areas. Through this collaboration, students will gain practical experience in financial education while contributing to their state's economic development.

Training will be provided at no cost to participating students, removing financial barriers that might otherwise prevent access to professional certification programs. The structured approach ensures participants receive recognised credentials that enhance their career prospects while serving their communities.