IIM Shillong (IIMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), aiming to foster collaboration in research and knowledge exchange.

As part of the agreement, IIM Shillong will establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for North East India Studies, focusing on trade, movement, and related areas.

Additionally, the MoU ascertains the establishment of an LPAI Chair at IIM Shillong to lead research initiatives and provide thought leadership in these key sectors.

The MoU was signed by Professor D. P. Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, and Ajeet Singh, Director of Operations at LPAI.

The event was attended by Atul C. Kulkarni, Member of the IIM Shillong Board of Governors and Aditya Mishra, Chairman of LPAI, along with several other dignitaries including Rekha Raikar Kumar, Member Finance, LPAI; Sanjeev Gupta, Member (P&D), LPAI; Madhukar Pandey, Deputy Secretary; and Mahesh Kumar, Advisor for Training & Research.

The partnership will serve as a pivotal platform for advancing research and addressing the unique socio-economic and logistical challenges in the Northeast.