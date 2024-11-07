The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong celebrated its 18th Foundation Day with the launch of several new initiatives aimed at fostering community development, skill enhancement, and educational empowerment in the Northeast region.

The event was graced by the Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar, along with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and other members of the Board of Governors, including Shishir Kumar Bajoria (Chairman, BoG), DP Wahlang (IAS Chief Secretary, Meghalaya), and Prof DP Goyal (Director, IIM Shillong).

The foundation ceremony saw the unveiling of three major initiatives by the Governor, highlighting IIM Shillong's ongoing commitment to value-based management education and community engagement.

The Nurturing Minds School Adoption Initiative will see IIM Shillong partner with two schools in the East Khasi Hills District – Quidotto Memorial RCLP School and Mawkasiang Umroh Presbyterian Secondary School. This programme aims to create a sustainable impact on the learning environment, empower students, support teachers, and strengthen community ties.

In collaboration with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), IIM Shillong launched the Skill To Enterprise Model (STEM) programme. This initiative will provide training, mentoring, and financial assistance to 30 businesses in the Northeast, fostering entrepreneurship and the growth of local ventures.

The Northeast Enterprise Empowerment Venture (NEEV) programme focuses on local engagement, supporting community enterprises, and addressing critical regional challenges such as climate change, migration, and livelihood sustainability.

Shishir Kumar Bajoria, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, outlined the institute's expanding role in shaping the future of management education. He emphasized IIM Shillong's ongoing efforts to serve the Northeast and its vision of becoming a globally renowned institution grounded in Indian values.

Goyal reflected on the institution's remarkable journey from its humble beginnings in 2008 to its current state-of-the-art campus with 900 students. He highlighted the significance of IIM Shillong's continued focus on sustainability, innovation, and leadership with ethical values.

The event featured insightful panel sessions on 'Developing Agile Leaders: Rethinking Management Education for a Disruptive and Uncertain World' and 'Future of Work: Management Education and Industry Expectations,' with distinguished industry professionals and members of the Board of Governors.