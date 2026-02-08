Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills bans illegal coal mining, seizes assets in Thangsko crackdown

The district administration of East Jaintia Hills has imposed a comprehensive ban on illegal coal mining in the Thangsko area, intensifying efforts to tackle unauthorised extraction activities. The move, announced on February 7, follows explicit instructions from the Meghalaya High Court, urging immediate and robust action against those implicated in unlawful coal mining. District Magistrate Manish Kumar has ordered the seizure of all vehicles and machinery linked to these operations, signalling a decisive stance by local authorities.

In compliance with the High Court's directive, the district administration has tasked magistrates, backed by local police, to identify and detain mine owners, operators, financiers, and others connected to illegal coal extraction in Thangsko. These measures are backed by a mandate to secure all assets and materials associated with such activities, aiming to disrupt the operational networks of illegal mining.

The administration has also introduced enhanced enforcement protocols, instructing designated magistrates to maintain strict vigilance in the area. Regular inspections have been mandated across Thangsko, with offenders to face prosecution under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and other relevant statutes.

Authorities have clarified that the enforcement efforts will not be limited to penalising direct participants. Vehicles, equipment and any materials found to be aiding illicit mining will be subject to immediate seizure and legal proceedings, reinforcing the administration’s zero-tolerance approach.

Manish Kumar, the District Magistrate, highlighted ongoing challenges despite previous interventions. "The District Magistrate noted that there have been credible complaints from local residents and reports on social media indicating that illegal mining and unlawful extraction of minor minerals are still taking place in the area."

Recognising the potential for resistance during enforcement drives, the administration has introduced additional preventive steps. The latest order prohibits gatherings of more than five persons in or around mining sites within Thangsko. This restriction, however, does not apply to government officials engaged in authorised duties, ensuring official operations proceed unhindered.

These decisions are rooted in growing concerns from residents and reports indicating that, despite earlier attempts at regulation, illegal extraction of coal and minor minerals continues in the region. Officials are focused on both halting ongoing activities and deterring future violations through visible enforcement and legal consequences.

"The administration said the measures are aimed at stopping illegal mining activities and ensuring strict compliance with the law." The district’s leadership emphasises that these actions are essential to uphold regulatory standards and restore lawful resource management across the Thangsko area.