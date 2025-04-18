The use of toxic chemicals and explosive substances for fishing in the Umiam River, within the Umlyngka village boundary, has been officially prohibited by the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate. The decision comes in response to growing reports of illegal and environmentally harmful fishing activities in the area.

The order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), applies to the stretch of the Umiam River from Sdad Wah Umkhrah to Sdad Jlu. It strictly prohibits fishing practices involving the use of bleaching powder, ammonium-sulphate, pesticides, dynamite, and other destructive tools, including unregulated fishing nets.

Authorities have expressed serious concern over the impact of such practices on the river's ecosystem. The use of toxic substances not only poses a grave threat to aquatic life but also risks long-term degradation of the environment and public health.

The order has been issued to safeguard the ecological balance of the river and ensure the protection of aquatic biodiversity.

Local residents and communities have been urged to cooperate with the administration and report any instances of illegal fishing. Violators will face legal action as per the provisions of the BNSS.

The administration has also called for awareness among the public to preserve the region's natural resources for future generations.

Earlier, reports of rampant fishing activities involving the use of toxic chemicals had surfaced