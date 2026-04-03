IMD forecasts warmer summer, below-normal rainfall in Meghalaya

Meghalaya is likely to witness above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall during the April to June period this year, according to the India Meteorological Department.

As per the seasonal outlook issued by the weather office, both maximum and minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain above normal. However, the India Meteorological Department clarified that heat wave conditions are unlikely during this period.

The forecast also indicates that rainfall across many parts of the Northeast, including Meghalaya, is likely to be below normal.

Officials noted that the warmer-than-usual conditions during both daytime and nighttime could lead to increased thermal discomfort, particularly during dry spells. The expected shortfall in rainfall may also impact water availability and agricultural activities, especially in rain-dependent areas of the state.