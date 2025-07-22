IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in eastern Meghalaya districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in three eastern districts of Meghalaya — East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills.

According to the IMD, the region is likely to experience intense spells of rain, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods, and road blockages, particularly in vulnerable areas.

The department has also forecast continued heavy rainfall in parts of the state on Thursday and has issued a yellow alert in anticipation.



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An orange alert denotes the need for preparedness and heightened caution amid potentially disruptive weather. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Officials have emphasised that public cooperation is essential to mitigate risks and ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.