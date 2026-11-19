The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across several parts of Meghalaya on November 20 and 21, coinciding with the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, prompting weather alerts across the state.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin issued on Thursday, a yellow alert has been sounded for all 12 districts of Meghalaya for November 20, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The districts under the alert include East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, Eastern West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

For November 21, the IMD has issued an orange alert for East Khasi Hills district, while the remaining 11 districts will continue to remain under a yellow alert.

The forecast also warns of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph in parts of the state.

The weather forecast comes as Shillong prepares to host the two-day Cherry Blossom Festival at Madan Kurkalang in Ri-Bhoi district, near the state capital. The festival is scheduled to feature an international music lineup, including American rapper Nelly, singer Khalid, rapper Swae Lee, Swedish electronic music duo Galantis, American pop-rock band Boys Like Girls and British singer Elliot James Reay.

The forecast of rain and thunderstorms during the festival has raised the possibility of weather-related challenges for festivalgoers travelling to and attending the event.