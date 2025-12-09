‘Impact is becoming visible’ with Rs 3,500-crore education allocation: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on December 9, underlined a sharp rise in the state’s education spending, calling it the most significant investment made in the sector to date. The annual budget for the education department, he said, has expanded from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,500 crore in recent years — an increase he described as “becoming visible” in terms of impact.

Speaking at Nartiang Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Sangma emphasised that education has remained a core priority for the government since 2018. The growing allocation, he said, is now translating into the transformation the administration had planned.

He stressed the importance of holistic learning and said that education must shape “character” and instil qualities such as discipline, commitment and respect. “It is not just about books or degrees,” he told the gathering, adding that true learning should help young people develop a sense of purpose.

Sangma also presented comparative data to highlight Meghalaya’s unusually dense school network. While Tripura, with a population of over 45 lakh, has about 4,000 schools, and Manipur and Nagaland have roughly 5,000 and 4,000 respectively, Meghalaya has 14,000. The chief minister said the state employs 55,000 teachers — far more than some neighbouring states, despite their larger populations.

However, he acknowledged the strain this places on the system. According to him, 206 schools currently have full teaching strength, but no students, and nearly 2,000 schools operate with five to seven teachers for as few as one to five students. Rationalising such institutions is complex, he noted, because “the livelihoods of thousands of teachers” are directly affected.

On pending reforms, Sangma said the government is close to finalising a structured salary system for ad hoc and SSA teachers to provide job security, regular increments and post-retirement benefits. He expected decisions to be completed before Christmas. The administration is also examining demand for science streams in higher secondary schools to ensure students are not restricted by limited subject options.

The chief minister announced Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund for improving infrastructure at Nartiang Presbyterian Higher Secondary School. He added that the state is working with the Centre to expand hostel facilities for girls.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, speaking during the school’s Golden Jubilee celebration, said its 50-year journey reflected collective effort. He expressed hope that students from the institution would become “doctors, engineers, leaders, and successful individuals who will bring pride to our village”.

The event also saw the release of the school’s Golden Jubilee Souvenir and included cultural performances by students.