Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has addressed the recent discussions and debates surrounding the usage of the names "India" and "Bharat." In his statement on September 12, CM Sangma clarified that both terms have constitutional recognition, and their usage depends on the language of communication.

During a media interaction, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized that the names "India" and "Bharat" have always been a part of the Indian Constitution. He expressed his concerns over the unnecessary controversy being generated around this issue.

"When I communicate in Hindi, I will refer to our nation as 'Bharat,' and in English, I will use the term 'India.' Both 'India' and 'Bharat' are recognized terms in the Constitution, so there is no controversy. We are creating unnecessary controversy where there is none," stated CM Sangma.

Sangma underscored that the government is following the guidelines outlined in the Constitution. He further mentioned that in many of his Hindi speeches, he has consistently used the term "Bharat" to refer to the nation.

"It's a matter of choosing the appropriate language, and there's nothing wrong with using either 'India' or 'Bharat.' It depends on the context. The constitution permits us to use either name," Sangma said.