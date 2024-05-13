The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI commenced today at Umroi, marking the beginning of a 2-week training event aimed at enhancing joint military capabilities between the 2 nations. The exercise is being held at a fully developed Foreign Training Node in Meghalaya and is scheduled to run from 13th to 26th May 2024.

The Opening Ceremony of Exercise SHAKTI saw the presence of distinguished guests, including H.E. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area. This biennial exercise alternates between India and France, with the last edition taking place in France in November 2021.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 90 personnel primarily from the RAJPUT Regiment and other arms and services, is joined by observers from the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. On the French side, 90 personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE) are participating in the exercise.

Exercise SHAKTI aims to enhance joint military capabilities for multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The focus will be on operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, with objectives including physical fitness, tactical drill refinement, and sharing of best practices.

Tactical drills during the exercise will cover a range of scenarios, including response to terrorist actions, the establishment of command posts and intelligence centers, helipad securing, small team operations, special heliborne operations, and drone utilization.

Exercise SHAKTI serves as a platform for sharing best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures, fostering interoperability, camaraderie, and defense cooperation between the armed forces of India and France. This collaborative effort further strengthens bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the 2 friendly nations.