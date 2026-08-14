India must adopt firm border policy, speed up infra development: Pradyot Debbarma

India must adopt a firm policy on its international boundaries and accelerate infrastructure development in border areas to match China’s efforts, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Debbarma said on Friday, August 14.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Shillong, Debbarma said the Centre must prioritise improving living conditions for people living in India’s frontier regions.

“Our boundaries are not negotiable, and the Government of India should hold firm,” he said.

Debbarma said border regions, including Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, parts of Sikkim and areas bordering Bhutan, should be provided with adequate infrastructure for local residents.

He said India had previously followed a policy of restricting infrastructure development in border areas over concerns that China could use such infrastructure to advance further into Indian territory.

However, he said the country could no longer afford to hold back development in frontier areas because of such concerns.

“If we have an advanced policy where we develop our infrastructure even more, like roads, highways, communications and airports, then it will only help the local population and also help our own country,” he said.

“We cannot not develop our border areas so that China does not take. That's a policy of the past. We have to look at the policy of the future,” Debbarma said.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that people living in border areas have access to the same basic amenities and standard of living available to citizens elsewhere in the country.

Debbarma said stronger infrastructure in frontier regions would not only benefit local communities but also strengthen India’s overall position along its international borders.