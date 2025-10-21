India set to take on Iran in Shillong opener of women’s Tri-Nation football series

The Indian senior women’s football team begins its Tri-Nation International Friendly campaign against Iran on Tuesday, October 21, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The match kicks off at 6 pm and will be streamed live on plus.fifa.com.

For head coach Crispin Chettri, the fixture marks the beginning of India’s preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, offering a chance to test new players and tactical setups.

“After our Asian Cup qualification, this will be our first match in nearly four months,” Chettri said. “We’ll try to play good football and give opportunities to several new players. Some of them have come through the Senior Nationals to build a stronger pool for the future.”

This match also marks the Blue Tigresses’ return to Shillong after nine years, their last appearance in the city coming during the 2016 South Asian Games. The Tri-Nation series continues with Iran taking on Nepal on October 24, followed by India’s final match against Nepal on October 27.

Chettri praised the arrangements in Meghalaya’s capital. “Shillong has been very welcoming. The facilities are excellent, and it’s great to play here after such a long time. We’ll give our best tomorrow,” he said.

India, ranked 63rd in the world, faces an Iranian side placed 70th, known for its physical style of play. The two teams last met in the 2022 Asian Cup, where the match ended goalless, while India edged Iran 1–0 in the 2019 Gold Cup.

“Iran is a tricky team with strong, physical players. It’ll be a good test for us in terms of physicality and composure,” Chettri noted.

The coach credited domestic leagues such as the Indian Women’s League (IWL) and Khelo India ASMITA Leagues for helping India develop new talent. “These tournaments have helped us grow by creating a larger pool of players. Even though we’re missing some senior players, this is an opportunity to test new ones. We aim to expand our squad to at least 25 players before the Asian Cup,” he added.

Looking ahead, Chettri expressed confidence about India’s long-term goal. “We’ll face strong teams in Australia, but this is the time to show our strength. I truly believe we can reach the World Cup — that dream is already planted in our minds.”

Senior forward Grace Dangmei emphasized the importance of teamwork across generations. “The U17 and U20 teams have shown great progress. As seniors, we must perform and set examples. The juniors bring new energy, and that balance helps the team grow,” she said.

Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafaribaravati thanked India for its hospitality and confirmed her team’s readiness despite a tight schedule. “We are ready for the match, even though our players are tired. India is a very good team, and we expect a strong, competitive game. All three teams in this tournament are good, and we will give our best to win,” she said.