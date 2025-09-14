India, Thailand conclude joint military exercise in Meghalaya

The Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army wrapped up their two-week joint military exercise Maitree-XIV with a closing ceremony at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, on September 14.

The exercise, conducted under a United Nations mandate, focused on enhancing interoperability between the two forces and familiarising troops with each other’s operational procedures and combat drills.

The final phase featured a 48-hour validation exercise, where soldiers carried out complex operations including the creation of a temporary operating base, intelligence and surveillance tasks, village isolation drills, heliborne missions, raids, and hostage rescue. Both sides also demonstrated the use of new-generation equipment during the drills.

The ceremony concluded with felicitation of outstanding soldiers and cultural exchanges that highlighted the heritage of both nations. Friendly matches of volleyball, basketball, and tug of war added to the camaraderie built during the exercise.

Military officials noted that the joint training not only strengthened operational cooperation but also reinforced defense ties between India and Thailand.