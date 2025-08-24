Indian and Thai armies to hold joint exercise 'Maitree' in Meghalaya's Umroi

The Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army will conduct the 14th edition of their joint military exercise, Maitree, from September 1 to 14 at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

According to the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information, the drill will focus on enhancing operational readiness for joint counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under a United Nations mandate.

This edition is significant as the exercise returns to India after a gap of five years. The last Maitree exercise was held in Tak Province, Thailand, where both sides had deployed 76 soldiers each, including India’s Ladakh Scouts and Thailand’s 1st Battalion of the 14th Infantry Regiment.

Defence ties between India and Thailand form part of a wider partnership that spans trade, connectivity, culture, and security. Both countries also engage in regular defence dialogues, joint naval patrols, officer training exchanges, and multilateral military exercises.

The Ministry of External Affairs has noted that Thailand’s ‘Act West’ policy complements India’s ‘Act East’ strategy, underscoring the maritime neighbourhood and shared commitment to regional stability.