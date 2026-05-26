Indian Army’s K9 warriors showcase skills at Exercise PRAGATI 2026 in Meghalaya

The Indian Army’s battle-trained military dogs emerged as a major attraction during Exercise PRAGATI 2026, demonstrating their crucial role in modern combat and security operations alongside troops from friendly foreign nations.

According to Army officials, the canine units displayed specialised skills in explosive detection, tracking operations and combat intervention exercises during the multinational military drill.

The demonstrations featured Alan, a Belgian Malinois trained for assault operations, Victor, a Rampur Hound tracker dog, and Deo, a Labrador trained in explosive detection. Each dog showcased unique operational capabilities, highlighting the discipline, versatility and combat readiness of the Indian Army’s K9 teams.

Officials said one of the key highlights of the exercise was the participation of the indigenous Rampur Hound breed through tracker dog Victor, reflecting the Army’s growing focus on promoting native breeds under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The Army stated that indigenous breeds are proving highly effective in different operational environments due to their climatic adaptability, resilience and disease resistance, making them suitable for deployment in deserts, mountains and glacier regions.

The exercise also featured robotic dogs, showcasing the Army’s efforts to integrate advanced technology with traditional military capabilities for future combat operations.

Army officials noted that the combined display of robotic platforms and trained dogs presented a model of how technology and instinct can work together to improve operational effectiveness in modern warfare scenarios.

Exercise PRAGATI 2026 has brought together over 400 soldiers from 12 countries for joint tactical drills and training exercises aimed at improving interoperability, coordination and combat preparedness among participating forces.

The multinational exercise, which began on May 20, has served as a platform for participating armies to exchange operational expertise, share best practices and strengthen military cooperation in a joint training environment.