After captivating the Meghalaya audience, the "Indian Racing Festival - a carnival of Total Control", will head to Guwahati today, April 20, before concluding in Gangtok on April 22.

Meghalaya's terrain at Laitkor proved to be the perfect backdrop for a celebration of speed and spirit. The energy of the packed house and the scenic locale added a unique flavour to the motorsport spectacle.

The crowd witnessed electrifying drifting demonstrations in high-performance Lexus and BMW cars, adrenaline-pumping stunts on Superbikes, and standout performances by young karting prodigies on their Rotax Karts, demonstrating precision, speed, and control.

Traditional performance by the students of Martin Luther Christian University amplified the energy on-ground, transforming the venue into a vibrant hotspot for the youth, motorsport fans, and thrill-seekers.

Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Director General Assam Rifles attended the event as the chief guest. He was accompanied with Rosetta Mary Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, as guest of honour. The event ensured a high-energy motorsport showcase at DGAR Cantonment, held by JK Tyre, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Motorsport Society and Assam Rifles (Laitkor).

Speaking at the event, Lt. Gen Vikas Lakhera, DG Assam Rifles hailed the collaboration, further adding, "Sports have a unique way of spreading joy and positivity, and Assam Rifles has long supported such initiatives in the region. The weather was on our side today, and I hope the spectators truly enjoy the display of driving skills and the thrill of motorsport."

On the other hand, Hari Singh, Head of Operations – JK Tyre Motorsport said that bringing the carnival of Indian Racing Festival to Meghalaya has been "truly special". He further lauded the "crowd’s energy, region’s scenic beauty, and its cultural passion".