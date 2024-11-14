The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), on November 14 announced internal membership and organisational elections in Meghalaya at the Assembly, district, and state levels,

The youth wing of the Indian National Congress, marking a major turning point in the way political leadership is selected in India.

In a press release, the IYC announced its commitment to selecting young, dynamic leaders based on their support within the organisation. They stated that the process aligns with the vision of All India Congress Committee President, Rahul Gandhi.

The decision aims to reach out to the youth of the country, giving them an opportunity to actively participate in political leadership, at a nationwide level.

Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the IYC, explained, “This is the dawn of a new era in Indian politics. For this time, young political leaders in our party will be directly elected by the members themselves. This is a historic step, marking a true form of democracy in action.”

It must be mentioned that the membership and election process will commence with the Membership phase, where all young individuals interested in becoming part of the Indian Youth Congress can register. The phase will also allow potential candidates to enroll their supporters as active members. Moreover, the "With IYC" mobile application has also been launched for conveniently signing up as a member of the IYC.

The press release also stated that Zonal and State Returning Officers will also be deployed to oversee the election process, ensuring that all stages—from nominations to voting—are conducted in a free and transparent manner. Additionally, the IYC has introduced special provisions to facilitate the active participation of women and marginalized sections of society.

“The Youth Congress is deeply committed to inclusivity and equality. This initiative has been designed to give every youth, irrespective of their background, the opportunity to participate in and shape the future of our nation,” said Uday Bhanu Chib.

Election Timeline:

Nomination Period: November 16 to 20

Membership Registration: Open now via the “With IYC” mobile app

Further Updates: All updates, including election dates and details, will be published on the IYC’s official website - www.ycea.in

IYC will hold orientation and training sessions for all potential candidates, educating them on how to navigate the election process, how to nominate themselves, and how to succeed as a leader within the party. The sessions will also provide clear guidance on how one can rise to any leadership position, including the highest offices within the Youth Congress and the Congress Party.

"As part of this reform, IYC has committed itself to ensuring that all elections will be held fairly, transparently, and in accordance with democratic principles. The organisation has called upon all youth who have a passion for public service and are committed to the cause of the common people to come forward and participate in this historic event," the press release added.