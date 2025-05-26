A couple from Indore has gone missing while travelling in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, raising concerns about their safety and triggering a police investigation.

The disappearance was reported after the couple's phones remained switched off overnight, officials said.

Raja Raghuvanshi, 29, and his wife Sonam had rented a two-wheeler to explore Sohra, a popular tourist destination also known as Cherrapunji. They were last seen in the area on Sunday, according to local police.

"Their brother Govind reported that the couple had gone missing and their mobile phones were found switched off since Sunday night," a senior police officer said.

Efforts are underway to trace their location. Police teams are scanning the region and checking with local hotels, homestays, and vehicle rental services for any leads.

Authorities have also reached out to residents for any possible sightings. (PTI)