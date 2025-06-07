The mystery surrounding the Indore couple who went missing in Meghalaya on May 23 deepens as a fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing them arriving at a homestay in Shillong on a scooter to drop off their luggage before riding off again, the Indore police said.

The scooter seen in the footage, accessed by T7 News Channel, was later found abandoned near the spot where Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered.

In the 4 minutes and 53 seconds long video, the couple can be seen donning black jackets at the homestay with a white suitcase.

The video shows the couple engaged in an interaction, following which the husband walks inside the homestay to talk to the staff. Sonam meanwhile, is seen taking off her jacket and fixing her hair. Moments later, Raja comes out, takes a few things out of the suitcase, and hands them over to Sonam. The white shirt Sonam is seen wearing in the CCTV footage was later found near Raja's body.

The CCTV footage is from May 22, a day before the couple reportedly lost contact with their families and went missing during their honeymoon trip.

Raja's body was found deep inside a gorge, 20 kilometres from their homestay days later. While Raja's body has been brought back to Indore, Sonam remains missing for the past 15 days.

Earlier, on June 6, thefamily of the tourists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case.

Raja's brother expressed dismay over the current investigation, stating, "The way the Meghalaya police is working on this case, they won't bring justice to Raja."

Speaking to ANI, Raja Raghuvanshi' brother Vipul Raghuvanshi, said, "We have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting a CBI inquiry and submitted it at the commissioner office. We want the PM and Chief Minister both of them to extend support to us and the CBI investigation should be done into the matter. It could bring justice to Raja and make finding Sonam easier. The way the Meghalaya police is working on this case, they won't bring justice to Raja."