Indore family disowns Sonam after bail in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, says she cannot return home

A dramatic twist has emerged in the sensational Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, as the family of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi on April 30 publicly disowned her soon after a court in the Northeast granted her bail.

Sonam remains lodged in jail in Meghalaya and is expected to be released within the next two days after completion of legal formalities.

Her elder brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, speaking from Indore, said the family had not appointed any lawyer to represent her in the case and had no prior knowledge of the bail plea.

“I had no knowledge of Sonam’s bail plea. I learned the news from the media. I have not appointed a lawyer to assist my sister,” Govind said. He added that another sister had gone to Shillong to complete the required formalities for Sonam’s release.

In a sharp statement distancing the family from the accused, Govind said Sonam would not be welcomed back to the family residence after her release.

“We have left Sonam to her own fate. Our family is clear that it would not keep Sonam at our home here,” he said.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the families of Sonam and the deceased, Raja Raghuvanshi. Raja’s relatives have reportedly intensified verbal attacks against Sonam’s kin following developments in the case.

After Sonam secured bail, Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, publicly stated that he feared for his life and for the safety of his family members. He also accused Sonam’s family of lying and betrayal.

Reacting to those allegations, Govind said he was “speechless” over Vipin’s remarks.

The case had earlier exposed deep divisions within Sonam’s own family. Following her arrest, Govind had arrived at Raja’s home on June 11, 2025, and publicly demanded the harshest punishment for his sister.

At that time, he claimed the family had severed all ties with Sonam and vowed to fight to secure justice for Raja.

Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on charges of conspiracy to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya.

The case had triggered nationwide outrage, with investigators alleging a pre-planned conspiracy behind Raja’s death. Sonam’s release on bail is expected to reignite public debate as the trial proceeds.