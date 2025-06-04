After the body of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was recovered from a gorge near Meghalaya's Wei Sawdong Falls, with his wife still missing, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh urged the public not to jump to conclusions as the investigation is still ongoing.

Calling the incident "unprecedented and shocking," Minister Lyngdoh told reporters that the full picture has yet to emerge and that drawing conclusions at this stage would be premature.

With the case now turning controversial, especially after police declared it a homicide and recovered the suspected murder weapon, the NDRF, SDRF, and local police teams have launched an intensified search operation in the area.

Acknowledging the sensitivity surrounding the case, the minister assured that authorities are leaving no stone unturned in the investigation. He emphasized that all necessary legal steps are being taken and that the government stands firmly behind the ongoing efforts.

Lyngdoh also reassured the public and tourists that Meghalaya remains a safe and welcoming destination. He urged that one incident should not tarnish the image of the state or raise doubts about the overall safety of visitors.

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was reportedly discovered through drone surveillance technology deployed by rescue teams, while his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi is still missing.

The couple had travelled to Mawlakhiat village in Elaka Mynteng on May 22 aboard a rented scooter, planning to visit the renowned Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat. They trekked over 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the bridges, where they stayed the night, according to police.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra, following which the initial search operation was planned with the help of local villagers, the official said. Family members subsequently filed a missing persons report, prompting authorities to launch a comprehensive search operation.

The search mission, which began on May 28, has involved three specialised teams supported by K9 units, drones from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), and special operations team personnel.