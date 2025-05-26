The Department of Management at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, hosted SYNERGOS’25, a two-day HR Conclave-cum-Alumni Meet recently. The event served as a vibrant confluence of corporate vision, academic discourse, and youth engagement under the theme “Building Future Managers through Innovation and Skilling.”

The inaugural session was marked by the presence of Vibhor Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, who delivered the keynote address and emphasized the importance of such forums in aligning regional potential with national growth agendas.

Panel discussions featured participation from top organizations including OIL India, Delhivery, State Bank of India, Adani Airports, HDFC Life, Varun Beverages Ltd. (Pepsi), Technomedia Solutions, Flugelsoft, Project F Enterprise Pvt. Ltd., and the Meghalaya Livelihood Mission. Topics ranged from digital disruption in HR to emotional intelligence, wellness, ESG integration, and entrepreneurial thinking.

Dr. Abhigyan Bhattacharjee, Professor & Head of the Department of Management, served as the Convenor of SYNERGOS’25. His leadership was instrumental in shaping a platform that not only bridged academia and industry but also empowered students to engage with emerging opportunities in Northeast India's evolving business landscape.

Commending the event’s relevance and reach, Kalyanjit Hatibaruah, Chairman of Flugelsoft Group, stated: “SYNERGOS '25 at NEHU Tura, the top business school of Northeast India, stands as a vibrant confluence of innovation, collaboration, and leadership. As Tier I and II cities across the region rapidly emerge as hubs for business and startups, this flagship event becomes even more significant. It provides a powerful platform for young minds to engage with real-world challenges, drive meaningful conversations, and co-create the future of entrepreneurship. SYNERGOS '25 is where ambition meets opportunity, and where the next generation of leaders is inspired to lead with vision, resilience, and purpose.”

Rajdeep Barooah, Founder & MD of Project F Enterprise Pvt. Ltd., added: “The Northeast region stands at the cusp of unprecedented business growth, driven by the Government's ‘Look East, Act Fast’ policy. With significant investments and a surge in job opportunities expected in emerging sectors like AI, it is crucial for management students to engage with industry leaders and gain real-world insights that can provide a strong foundation for their careers.”



“Kudos to Dr. Abhigyan Bhattacharjee and his team for curating such a meaningful forum that brought together industry, academia, corporates, and students under one roof. It was truly a win-win experience — while students benefited from our insights, we too gained fresh perspectives from their inquisitive young minds,” concluded Mr. Barooah.