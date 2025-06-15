Impressed by the technology and innovation at Sawaiom Fresh Farm in the Mawryngkneng area of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited the site on June 14 to witness firsthand the farm’s integration of aquaponics, hydroponics, and aeroponics.

The methods mark a pioneering initiative led by local entrepreneurs Rudy Kharmawphlang and Rawnsley Syiem.

In a statement following the visit, the chief minister took to his official X handle and wrote, "Impressed to see the technology used at Sawaiom Fresh Farm in Mawryngkneng area, a aquaponics, hydroponics and aeroponics farm started by local entrepreneurs, Rudy Kharmawphlang and Rawnsley Syiem."

The chief minister's visit focused on supporting and extending aid to the entrepreneurs to take it forward and also encourage others.

"With the huge shortfall in fish production and supply in the state, this is a wonderful initiative to boost fish supply and natural agriculture," he tweeted.

The visit underscores the government’s interest in promoting modern farming technologies and empowering local youth through entrepreneurship. Sawaiom Fresh Farm serves as a model for how innovation can bridge critical gaps in food and fish supply while advancing environmentally responsible practices.