International pop-rock star Richard Marx set to rock Me’gong festival in Meghalaya

International pop-rock icon Richard Marx to perform in the Me’gong Festival 2025 in Tura, western Meghalaya, organisers announced on Friday, November 28. The two-day cultural and music celebration, slated for December 5 and 6, will also showcase the Dutch electronic duo Yellow Claw, along with popular Bollywood singers Kanika Kapoor and Neeti Mohan. Adding a vibrant regional touch, home-grown acts such as Rough Road, Hoi Hoi Makbil and the Haystack Ladies will take the stage.



Beyond music, the festival aims to immerse visitors in the rich cultural heritage of the Garo Hills through traditional cuisine, craft exhibitions, weaving workshops, bamboo artistry and displays of handcrafted beaded jewellery by local artisans. Organisers reaffirmed their commitment to sustainability, highlighting zero-plastic protocols, community-driven waste management and eco-friendly installations for the 2025 edition.



According to Meghalaya Tourism, the festival will strengthen the cultural economy framework envisioned by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, generating economic opportunities and further developing the Garo Hills as a cultural and tourism hub.