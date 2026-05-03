‘Investment in youth, not expenditure’: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma opens Rs 3.57 crore Umlyngka stadium

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a Rs 3.57 crore indoor stadium and upgraded football ground at Umlyngka on May 2, marking a fresh addition to sports infrastructure in the Mylliem constituency.

The facility, built by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, is intended to support training and competition while also serving as a community space for recreational activities. Officials said the project forms part of a broader push to expand sports infrastructure across Meghalaya.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said the government’s approach to development has focused on reaching different parts of the state. Referring to the project, he said, “I don’t see this as an expenditure… it is an investment in the future of our youth,” adding that such investments would shape the state’s long-term prospects.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that nearly Rs 25 crore has been allocated for sports infrastructure within the Mylliem constituency. He noted that facilities such as the Umlyngka stadium were aimed at building discipline and encouraging sporting culture among young people.

Ronnie V Lyngdoh welcomed the development, stating that improved infrastructure would give local youth better opportunities to pursue sports seriously. He also credited the state government and the sports department for sanctioning funds for the project.

Encouraging young people to view sports as more than recreation, Lyngdoh said, it could offer “sustainable livelihood opportunities” with the right training and commitment.

Hamletson Dohling described the inauguration as a long-awaited moment for residents. He said more than Rs 25 crore had been spent on sports infrastructure in the constituency between 2018 and 2023 and urged youth to make full use of the facilities.

“I urge the youth to take full responsibility to utilise the football ground and the stadium meaningfully,” he said, adding that participation in sports should be balanced with academic commitments, especially with the National Games 2027 in view.

During the event, Sangma announced financial assistance for three local groups that performed at the ceremony under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant.

Officials said the Umlyngka Indoor Stadium is expected to promote grassroots sports and community engagement, reflecting the state’s strategy of using targeted investments to develop sporting hubs and encourage youth participation.