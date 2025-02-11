Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha's official letter to Meghalaya today marked a pivotal shift in the state's sporting aspirations.

Writing to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Usha specifically highlighted Meghalaya's "commitment to promoting sports, and its capability to host a prestigious multi-sport event of this scale."

The endorsement comes as Meghalaya athletes secured their best-ever performance at the ongoing Uttarakhand games with five medals. The state has been quietly building its sports ecosystem since 2022, when it was first slated to host the games before pandemic-related delays.

The 39th National Games will see approximately 12,000 athletes compete across three cities - Shillong, Tura, and Jowai - marking a departure from traditional single-city formats.

"The National Games are a symbol of the Nation's drive to pursue excellence in sports," Chief Minister Sangma said, responding to Usha's letter. A state delegation will receive the Games flag in Uttarakhand on February 14, officially beginning Meghalaya's journey as host.