Iran dominates Nepal 3-0 to claim Women’s Tri-Nation title in Shillong

Iran secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Nepal to win the Women’s Tri-Nation International Tournament at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, putting on a show of attacking football that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The first half saw both sides create chances but fail to convert, with Iran controlling possession and Nepal pressing when possible. Iran’s Sara Didar broke the deadlock just four minutes into the second half, followed quickly by Zahra Ghanbari’s precise set-piece strike in the 52nd minute. Shabnam Behesht capped the match with a brilliant left-footed goal, sealing Iran’s dominant performance.

Nepal, led by captain Sabitra Bhandari, had opportunities but struggled to penetrate Iran’s defence, ultimately finishing the tournament without a win. The result confirmed Iran as the Tri-Nation champions, having accumulated the maximum points.

Officials from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and Meghalaya Football Association presented the trophy to the Iranian team, highlighting their consistent performance throughout the tournament.

The Tri-Nation tournament concludes on October 27 with hosts India facing Nepal in the final fixture.