Iran stuns India in Shillong as women’s international football returns after a decade

Iran handed India a 2–0 defeat in the opening match of the Women’s Tri-Nation Football Tournament, spoiling the host nation’s return to international women’s football on home soil after nearly a decade.

The packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong witnessed a spirited performance by the visitors, who outplayed India with disciplined defending and sharp finishing. Sara Didar emerged as the star of the night, scoring twice in the second half — first with a spectacular overhead kick in the 63rd minute and again ten minutes later to seal the win.

The match marked the revival of international women’s football in Shillong, a city known for its passionate fan base and growing sports infrastructure. The event also underscored Meghalaya’s expanding role in Indian football, as the state prepares to host the National Games in 2027 and continues to upgrade its sporting facilities.

Before kickoff, players were greeted by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling. Local footballers Bonifilia Shullai and Alisha Lyngdoh were also felicitated for their achievements in women’s football.

Despite the loss, India’s midfield showed flashes of promise, with Sangita Basfore and Pyari Xaxa leading brief attacking spells. However, Iran’s strong defensive line ensured the Blue Tigresses remained scoreless.

Basfore praised Shillong’s crowd for their unwavering support, saying the city’s enthusiasm always motivates players to give their best.

The smooth organisation of the event reflected effective coordination between the All India Football Federation, the Meghalaya Football Association, and the state government. For Meghalaya, the successful hosting of the international fixture signals its readiness for larger sporting challenges ahead — and reaffirms Shillong’s place on India’s football map.