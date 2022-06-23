Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday stated the damages in Siju and the nearby areas that need attention during his two hours journey by boat to access the damage-struck South Garo Hills.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote, “2 Hrs by boat,10 Kms on foot to access the damage-struck style="font-weight: 400;"> #SouthGaroHills District. It is not the length of the journey but the scale of the damages in Siju & the nearby areas that need attention”.

“The damages to lives, properties, roads, and the impact of it all is astounding. The restoration work is on, starting from the washed-off roads but with the scale of damages, we will need to REBUILD FROM SCRATCH”.

“The 10Kms trek from Siju to Rongdong was a big challenge but an even bigger challenge lies ahead for us to rebuild these places. Hoping the worst has passed & praying for all the families impacted by this. We will do our best to restore the affected areas”.

The people of Meghalaya have not seen water levels so high in the last 50 years that have wreaked havoc, washing away roads, and houses and claiming lives, and affecting all the development work in the area.